Thomas C. Eccles
Bricktown, NJ - Thomas C. Eccles, 62 of Brick, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday September 8, 2019 at Crestwood Manor in Whiting, NJ. He was born in Passaic, NJ, Thomas was a long time resident of Brick.
Thomas was honorably discharged from the US Army Reserve and Army National Guard where he served as a Private First Class. Thomas received his Associate degree in Electronic Technology at Ocean County College. He worked as an Electronic Technician with the Federal Aviation Administration, FAA, till his recent passing. He is predeceased by his parents Charles R. and Irma (Furtstinger) Eccles.
Surviving are his brother Charles Eccles and his wife Susan of Toms River, NJ, two Aunts; Rose Molner and Dorothy Mackenzie, and many loving cousins and friends including George Novak, Russell Poulsen and Lenny and Marlene Rafferty. Family will receive friends on Saturday September 21, 2019 from 10am until a 12 Noon Memorial Service at The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Popcorn Park Zoo 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 15, 2019