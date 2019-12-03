|
Thomas C. Forrester
Bayville - Thomas Charles Forrester, age 55 of Bayville passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Jersey City and raised in Toms River before moving to Bayville.
Tom was a manager for over 20 years at Ralph Clayton & Sons in Lakewood. He was a proud alumnus of Tom River High School South Baseball. He was the first round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox in 1985.
He was predeceased by his father Charles Forrester.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jodi Goldstein Forrester; three children, Kelsey Kimball, Andrew and Ryan Forrester all of Bayville; his mother, Marjorie Morgan Forrester of SC; four siblings; Denise Coraggio of Forked River, Jake Forrester of Bayville, Christine Roeschke of SC and Douglas Forrester and his wife Crissy of Toms River.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-5pm with a funeral Service at 4:30pm at the Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services 1329 Route 37West, Toms River, NJ 08755.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to Deborah Heart & Lung Center.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019