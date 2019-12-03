Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:30 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Forrester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Forrester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Forrester Obituary
Thomas C. Forrester

Bayville - Thomas Charles Forrester, age 55 of Bayville passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Jersey City and raised in Toms River before moving to Bayville.

Tom was a manager for over 20 years at Ralph Clayton & Sons in Lakewood. He was a proud alumnus of Tom River High School South Baseball. He was the first round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox in 1985.

He was predeceased by his father Charles Forrester.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jodi Goldstein Forrester; three children, Kelsey Kimball, Andrew and Ryan Forrester all of Bayville; his mother, Marjorie Morgan Forrester of SC; four siblings; Denise Coraggio of Forked River, Jake Forrester of Bayville, Christine Roeschke of SC and Douglas Forrester and his wife Crissy of Toms River.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-5pm with a funeral Service at 4:30pm at the Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services 1329 Route 37West, Toms River, NJ 08755.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to Deborah Heart & Lung Center.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -