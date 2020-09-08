1/
Thomas C. Hill
Thomas C. Hill

Whiting - Thomas C. Hill, 63 of Whiting, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Thomas was a draftsman and worked for Ocean County as an Engineer for 32 years before retiring in 2014. Growing up in Toms River, he graduated from Toms River High School North in 1974 and earned his associate degree from Mercer County College. He was known for his love of music, running and basketball.

He is survived by his beloved wife Arleen; two brothers, Stephen Hill and his wife Aileen, David Winters and his fiancee Amy Parenteau; 6 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Shore Vineyard Church, 1 South Main Street, South Toms River on Thursday from 4 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shore Vineyard Church would be greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Life service is to be held Sunday, September 13, from 2 to 5pm at Mathis Plaza Park, 134 Route 166, South Toms River. Bring a folding chair. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be moved indoors to the Shore Vineyard Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, indoor capacity is limited to 90 people, social distancing and masks are required indoors. Condolences may be left by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Shore Vineyard Church
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Mathis Plaza Park
Funeral services provided by
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kedz Funeral Home

