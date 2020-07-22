1/
Thomas C. Piacentino
Thomas C. Piacentino

Ocean Township - Thomas C. Piacentino, 75, of Ocean Township formerly of Little Silver passed away on July 16 at Hackensack Meridien Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Thomas had a long career as a stock broker, eventually retiring from UBS in Lincroft. He was a graduate of Monmouth College. He was born in Long Branch and lived in Little Silver before moving to Ocean Township. Thomas was predeceased by his parents Charles and Mary Piacentino, and his brother Joseph and his sister Joan James. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Jayne Piacentino, his son Michael and his wife Rebecca, his two grandchildren Conner and Mackenzie Piacentino and his sisters Anne Fornino and Connie Cordes. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Thomas's name to any food bank or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
