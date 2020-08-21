Thomas C. Pidduck, MD



Point Pleasant Beach - Thomas C. Pidduck, MD, 59, entered eternal life on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, PA, surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, and son. Thomas Pidduck, an ophthalmologist, worked with Susskind and Almallah Eye Associates, Toms River, NJ, and was on the staff of Community Medical Center.



All who knew Tom will remember him wearing his favorite Canadian Tilley hat, his tall 6'6" stature, his good nature, and his love of family. He loved traveling and cruising with his family, going to church with his family, watching his children's sports games and concerts with his family, walking the beach with his family, playing games with his family...everything with his family. A constant learner, he had a wide range of interests and talents. He was an incredible conversationalist who never had a boring conversation. Tom's passions included golfing, sailing, skiing, music, nature, and tropical fish, and he was a "master" in cribbage. While he appreciated the education and life he enjoyed in the United States, he always was proud of his Canadian roots. Tom was especially talented with his hands, from throwing aerobies, frisbees, and boomerangs, to piano, art, and eye surgery.



Born in London, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of William and Jean Pidduck. One of his first accomplishments was becoming Founder and President of the Byron Bug Club at his local library where he later worked during high school. He was awarded a scholarship to complete his secondary education at Neuchatel Junior College in Neuchatel, Switzerland. After attending Neuchatel, he completed a Bachelor of Science Honors degree in Chemistry at the University of Western Ontario. He went on to work in a medical research lab at the University Hospital before applying to medical school.



Dr. Pidduck entered medical school at St. George's University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He transferred to Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC, graduating in 1994, the day before marrying Alice Elberson, Point Pleasant Beach. Thomas Pidduck completed his Internship and Ophthalmology Residency at George Washington University School of Medicine and then completed a Fellowship in Cornea and Refractive Surgery with Dr. Rajesh Rajpal, Tysons Corner, Virginia. He was a board certified ophthalmologist and a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. From 2011 through 2018 Dr. Pidduck was Vice Chair of Ophthalmology and served on the Medical Staff Quality Committee at Community Medical Center.



Tom will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his wife of 26 years, Alice, his children, Veronica and Andrew, his mother, Jean, his brother-in-law, John Elberson, and his sister-in-law, Lenore Elberson. Thomas Pidduck's extended family, friends, and patients, both in the United States and Canada mourn this great loss.



A funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Point Pleasant Beach, where Tom was a parishioner, on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10:00 AM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store