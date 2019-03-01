Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:30 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cataneo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Cataneo


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Cataneo Obituary
Thomas Cataneo

Red Bank - Thomas Cataneo, 81, of Middletown, NJ passed away on February 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was born Oct. 16, 1937 in Staten Island, NY. He is a graduate of Wagner College and received his Masters from Kean University. In his retirement, he loved gardening, traveling and spending time with his friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joanne and his 3 devoted children, their spouses and children. Jennifer and Philip Bruno, Rumson, NJ; Meredith and Dan Kasun, Leesburg, VA;

Mark and Jacquie Cataneo, Howell, NJ. His 8 grandchildren - John, Anna, Olivia, Ashley, Matthew, Nikki, Michael and Thomas. His sister, Jo Conglione. Along with his best buddy, Roxy cat.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1-5 pm with a prayer service at 4:30 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to All Fur Love Animal Rescue -allfurlove.org http://allfurlove.org

For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now