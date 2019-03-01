|
|
Thomas Cataneo
Red Bank - Thomas Cataneo, 81, of Middletown, NJ passed away on February 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born Oct. 16, 1937 in Staten Island, NY. He is a graduate of Wagner College and received his Masters from Kean University. In his retirement, he loved gardening, traveling and spending time with his friends. His greatest joy came from spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joanne and his 3 devoted children, their spouses and children. Jennifer and Philip Bruno, Rumson, NJ; Meredith and Dan Kasun, Leesburg, VA;
Mark and Jacquie Cataneo, Howell, NJ. His 8 grandchildren - John, Anna, Olivia, Ashley, Matthew, Nikki, Michael and Thomas. His sister, Jo Conglione. Along with his best buddy, Roxy cat.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1-5 pm with a prayer service at 4:30 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to All Fur Love Animal Rescue -allfurlove.org http://allfurlove.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019