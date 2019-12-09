|
Thomas Charles Spiezio
Oakhurst - Thomas Charles Spiezio, age 62 of Oakhurst, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. Tom was born and raised in Bayonne and moved to Oakhurst 28 years ago. He was a fleet operations manager for Verizon in Neptune for 26 years retiring in 2016 and the owner and operator of the family business Wolf Productions which is a stage, lighting and sound company. He was a member of the Long Branch Fire Department, the Long Branch Fire Police and IAMA. Most of all, his enjoyment in life was spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Werner Spiezio. Surviving is his wife of 39 years, Nancy Matlosz Spiezio; two sons and daughters in law, Steven and Andrea Spiezio, Andrew and Christie Spiezio; his father, Salvatore "Bud" Spiezio and his wife Nancy; his sister and brother in law, Cheryl and Andrew Kudrick and 3 grandchildren, Ryan, Emily and Christopher.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14 from 1 pm until the time of the service at 4:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Long Branch Fire Police, 205 Union Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019