Thomas Ciccone
1933 - 2020
Thomas Ciccone

Toms River - Thomas Ciccone, age 86, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020. Thomas was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 13, 1933 to the late Julia and Alfredo Ciccone. He worked for New York Telephone Company for many years. Thomas was a member of the Knights of Columbus, attaining the rank of Fourth Degree Knight. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.

Mr. Ciccone is predeceased by his parents, Julia and Alfredo Ciccone, and siblings, Andrew, Vincent, Tony, Connie (aka Concetta), Louie and Johnny.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy, children, Thomas Ciccone Jr and his wife Maureen, Stefano Alfredo Ciccone, Andrea Allocco and her husband Joseph, David Ciccone and his wife Lisa and grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Alexander and Rachel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Entombment will take place privately at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in Thomas' memory to the St. Mary of the Lake Church 43 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Ciccone family.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
7323631987
