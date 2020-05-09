Thomas Ciccone
Toms River - Thomas Ciccone, age 86, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020. Thomas was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 13, 1933 to the late Julia and Alfredo Ciccone. He worked for New York Telephone Company for many years. Thomas was a member of the Knights of Columbus, attaining the rank of Fourth Degree Knight. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.
Mr. Ciccone is predeceased by his parents, Julia and Alfredo Ciccone, and siblings, Andrew, Vincent, Tony, Connie (aka Concetta), Louie and Johnny.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy, children, Thomas Ciccone Jr and his wife Maureen, Stefano Alfredo Ciccone, Andrea Allocco and her husband Joseph, David Ciccone and his wife Lisa and grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Alexander and Rachel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Entombment will take place privately at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Thomas' memory to the St. Mary of the Lake Church 43 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Ciccone family.
Toms River - Thomas Ciccone, age 86, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020. Thomas was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 13, 1933 to the late Julia and Alfredo Ciccone. He worked for New York Telephone Company for many years. Thomas was a member of the Knights of Columbus, attaining the rank of Fourth Degree Knight. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all.
Mr. Ciccone is predeceased by his parents, Julia and Alfredo Ciccone, and siblings, Andrew, Vincent, Tony, Connie (aka Concetta), Louie and Johnny.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy, children, Thomas Ciccone Jr and his wife Maureen, Stefano Alfredo Ciccone, Andrea Allocco and her husband Joseph, David Ciccone and his wife Lisa and grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Alexander and Rachel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Elia Funeral Home 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Entombment will take place privately at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Thomas' memory to the St. Mary of the Lake Church 43 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Ciccone family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 9 to May 11, 2020.