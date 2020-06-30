Thomas D. Cheesman Sr.
Thomas D. Cheesman, Sr.

Toms River - Thomas D. Cheesman, Sr., 82, of Toms River, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Private services were entrusted to Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services. For completed obituary, please visit www.horizonfuneralservices.com .




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
