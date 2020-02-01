|
Thomas "Tom" David Tanguay, Sr.
Howell - Thomas "Tom" David Tanguay, Sr., 78, of Howell passed away on Jan 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lucille Tanguay (nee Navas), 3 children, Terry, David and Celena, and 3 grandchildren. Tom is a Navy Veteran and worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle. He worked at the Monmouth County Parks System Golf Course after retiring.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb 7, at Lakewood Funeral Home, 6250 Hwy. 9, Howell. The funeral will be on Saturday, Feb 8, at 11 am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 434 Aldrich Rd, Howell. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Tom's name to Deborah Heart and Lung Center or Fox Chase Cancer Center. For more info see http://www.funeralhomenj.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020