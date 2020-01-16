Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Thomas Doonan

Thomas Doonan Obituary
Thomas Doonan

Bay Head - Thomas F. Doonan Jr, 82, of Bay Head, passed away on January 11, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. Tom was born and raised in Morristown, NJ and moved to Bay Head, NJ 46 years ago. He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from Jersey Central Power and Light. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Bay Head Fire Company. Tom enjoyed spending time at the beach and baking anything chocolate.

He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret Doonan; brothers James, William, John and Michael Doonan; and sister Mary Pultz. Tom is survived by his daughter Meg Blight (Vaughn) of Ambler, PA; his daughter Maura Caffrey (Nicole) of San Diego, CA; his former wife Ann Doonan; brother Patrick Doonan (Anna); his sisters Margaret (Peggy) Doonan and Ann Morpeth (Howard); and four grandchildren Aiden, Gillian, Meredith and Tom.

Services are private and under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick, NJ. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the . To send condolences to the family please visit: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com.
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
