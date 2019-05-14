|
|
Thomas E. McSherry
Manchester - Thomas E. McSherry, 88, of Manchester, New Jersey, died peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Arbors Care Center in Toms River, surrounded by his family. Tom was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from Fort Hamilton High School and embarked on a long and successful career as an executive in the shipping industry. He proudly served in the Naval reserves and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Tom met his wife of 65 years, Beatrice, at a church dance in Brooklyn in 1952.
They raised their three children in Richmondtown, Staten Island, NY.
Tom loved his years on Staten Island, where they made many lifelong friends. An avid runner, he participated in the Staten Island Memorial Day Race for many years. He also loved vacationing with family on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and Fort Myers, Florida.
In 1995, Tom retired from K-Line Shipping in Cranford, New Jersey, and in 2000, Tom and Bea moved to Manchester, New Jersey. They traveled extensively through Europe and the US, and Tom photographed every moment.
Tom was known for his sharp wit and good looks. He was a history buff, a passionate reader and was well informed on events of the day. He enjoyed golfing and gardening. He was also a spiritual man, serving as a lector at St. Patrick's Church on Staten Island for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Beatrice; his sons, Thomas E. (Kathleen) and Stephen (Donna); his daughter, Cynthia A. McSherry-Martinez; six grandchildren: Carl, Stephen (Kathryn), Timothy, Thomas, Rebecca, and Etienne; step-grandchildren, Ronnie Whaley and Timothy Whaley.
Visitation is Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Wednesday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, NY. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the , 1 Union St. Suite 301 Trenton, NJ 08691.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019