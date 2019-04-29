|
Thomas "Ed" Errickson, Jr.
Middletown - Thomas "Ed" Errickson, Jr., 85, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on April 26, 2019. He was born in Freehold and lived in Middletown for 55 years. Ed proudly served his country in the US Army. After his service, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Monmouth University. He worked as an Accountant for Honeywell for 34 years, retiring in 1998. He was an avid gardener. He especially enjoyed growing orchids and was a member of the Deep Cut Orchid Society. Ed also enjoyed collectibles, including stamps and coins. He was a faithful member of the Middletown United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Sandra; son, Thomas H. Errickson; daughter, Pamela Zierold and her husband Karl; and his granddaughters, Megan and Kathryn Zierold.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 10am -12pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Ed's name to the Middletown United Methodist Church, 924 Middletown Lincroft Rd., Middletown, NJ 07748.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2019