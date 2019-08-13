|
Thomas F Amato
Toms River - Thomas F. Amato, 75, of Toms River, passed away on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019 at Ocean County Medical Center, Brick after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Born in Newark, he and his wife, Deanna, raised their family in Wayside before moving to Ocean County about 15 years ago. Tom worked alongside family, including his father and sisters, for more than 50 years at Champion Carpets in Iselin and Edison. He then spent the last 3 years enjoying new friends and experiences as a field supervisor for Flooring Installation Systems (FIS) in Old Bridge. People were the greatest source of joy for Tom, but he also enjoyed trips to Harrah's and the Borgata and playing online poker with friends. He was an avid Yankee's fan, loved riding waves at the beach, loved audio books and cherished spending time with his family, especially his children & grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, John & Anna Amato; daughter, Jacqueline Larson; and sisters: Barbara Padden & Patricia Frandano. Tom is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deanna (Tiner) Amato; daughters: Nicole Bruno, & husband Matthew, and Jessica Amato, & husband James Verdegaal; son, Thomas Amato Jr., & his wife Lori; sister: Joanna Pulidore; and 5 grandchildren: Kevin Larson, Evan & Adeline Bruno, and Willem & Theo Verdegaal, as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation is Thursday from 4-8pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester, with a prayer service at 6:30pm given by his nephew Pastor John J. Wagner. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019