Manchester - Thomas F Jacobellis, 92 of Manchester died Monday December 30, 2019 at his son's home in Hopatcong. Born in Orange, he resided in West Orange for 36 years before moving to Manchester in 2000 and Hopatcong a few months ago. He served in the Army Aircraft Division during WWII from 1946-1947. He worked for Robert J Baer in Roseland for 35 years before retiring in 1989 as a Dispatcher & Weigh Master. He enjoyed baseball and played on the soft leagues for the Leisure Knoll Owls and the West Orange Embers where they won the Senior National Championship. He was a member of the Leisure Knoll Knights of Columbus Council #10022, Veterans Club, Bowling Club and the Organ Club. He is predeceased by his wife Helen in 2012 and his son, Daniel in 2010. Surviving are his son Thomas F Jr & his wife Kathleen, 3 grandchildren, Michael (Jessica), Kimberly (Dave) and Kristy and 1 great-grandson, Mason. Visitation is Thursday 3-7 PM with a 5 PM service at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Leisure Knoll Veteran's Club 14 Lambeth Lane, Manchester, NJ 08759. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020