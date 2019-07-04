|
|
Thomas F. McEnery
Manasquan - Thomas Francis McEnery, 77 of Manasquan passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Thomas was born in New York, NY and had resided in Pearl River, NY for many years, where he raised his family. He had summered in Manasquan for many years before retiring there full time 20 years ago. As a Manasquan resident, he was a Communicant of St. Denis RC Church, and a lifetime member of the Manasquan Elks Lodge # 2534.
Thomas was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps, serving as a Lance Corporal at the time of his discharge. He was a Founding Member of the Jersey Shore Marines Detachment # 1319 of the Marine Corps League. Following his honorable and faithful service, he served in the NYPD for 14 years in the Street Crimes Unit. He was also a member of the NYPD Emerald Society Pipes and Drums.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Lorraine (nee Kelly) McEnery, and his 2 sons Thomas of Pearl River, NY, Michael M. of Brooklyn, NY and his daughter Kellyann McEnery also of Brooklyn, NY.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 7:00pm to 9:00pm and Sunday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Denis RC Church, 90 Union Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736. Entombment AtlanticView Cemetery, Manasquan.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Jersey Shore Marines, P.O. Box 505, Manasquan, NJ 08736.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019