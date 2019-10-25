|
Thomas F. McNally
Whiting - Master Chief Aircraft Maintenanceman Thomas F. McNally of Whiting passed away 20 Oct 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Born in South River, NJ, Tom grew up in New Brunswick. He was a halfback for the New Brunswick High School Zebras, graduating in 1954. Tom joined the US Navy in 1956. He served for 20 years, earning the rank of Master Chief. During his Navy Career, Tom was stationed at NTC Memphis, TN; NAMC Philadelphia, PA; VR-6 McGuire AFB;VF-14 USS Roosevelt; NATSF Lakehurst NB; VAW-122 USS America; VC-6 Norfolk, VA; AC-4 Lakehurst NB; and VAW-126 USS Forrestal.
AFCM Thomas F. McNally received the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal (Combat V), Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal (Service Star), Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation (Gallantry Cross), NJ Distinguished Service Medal, NJ Vietnam Service Medal. Thomas was married to his high school sweetheart Joan Doeler, on 7 Sept 1957. In 1964 he moved to Toms River and raised his family.
After leaving the Navy he was employed by the Department of Defense, Navy Dept, as a Project Manager-Logistician. He served the DOD for 21 years. After retirement Tom devoted his time to being with his children and grandchildren. He never missed a practice or game.
Thomas was predeceased by his son Kevin M. McNally. He is survived by his loving wife Joan, son Thomas J McNally and daughter Cynthia Dallago and husband Charles and daughter-in-law Elaine. Grandchildren Rachel McNally, Michael McNally, Jesse Dallago and wife Caitlan, Jake Dallago and Cereta Rose Dallago and Great granddaughter Lilliana. He is also survived his sister Lynn Low, sister-in-law Lois McBride and husband Robert and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 2 NOV 2019, from 2PM to 4PM, at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd, Toms River, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019