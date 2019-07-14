|
Thomas F. Mergogey
Beachwood - Thomas F. Mergogey, 27, of Beachwood, NJ, passed away Tuesday July 9, 2019 suddenly at home. Tom was a lifelong resident of Beachwood. He attended Westchester University in Pennsylvania where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and was working toward a Master's Degree. While at Westchester, Tom belonged to the fraternity Beta Theta Pi, Christian organization CRU, the Friar Society and was an Orientation Leader as well as a Resident Assistant. Most recently, Tom was in recruiting in New York. In his spare time, Tom mentored high school students in Toms River High School South's Science program. (ASR) Authentic Science Research.
Whenever he entered a room Tom's presence always made it brighter. He had a love for life and enjoyed the beach, sailing, surfing and snowboarding. He will be missed terribly by all who knew and loved him.
Predeceased by his father Greg in 2016, Tom was also predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Simon Doyle and his paternal grandparents Chester and Helen Mergogey.
Tom is survived by his mother Jean Mergogey and her significant other David Leighty, his brother Greg Mergogey and his sister Colleen Green and her husband Justin and his niece Emilia Green. Tom is also survived by his maternal grandmother Loretta Mullins Doyle and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation Monday July 15, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday July 16, 2019 10 am at St. Joseph's RC Church, Toms River, with interment to follow to St. Joseph's Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbelltomsriver.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019