Thomas F. Morris
Old Bridge - Thomas F. Morris, 98, of the Madison Park section of Old Bridge, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Born in Jersey City to the late Thomas Morris and Anna (McGovern) Morris, he has resided in Old Bridge since 1956. Tom was a graduate of Rutgers University, and before his retirement in 1984 he worked as a buyer for 42 years with Colgate-Palmolive in Manhattan. He was a veteran of WWII and served in China, Burma, and India (CBI) with the 490th US Army Air Corps Bomb Squadron, often referred to as the "Burma Bridge Busters." Tom was a communicant of St. Bernadette's RC Church in Parlin where he served as a lector, usher, and member of the Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus.
He is predeceased by his wife, Mary, in 2014 and his brothers, Rev. Robert Morris O.P., Harold and Joseph.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, Maryann and James Shannon, Bernadette and Kevin McNamara, Patricia and John Mumby, and Thomas and Jennifer Morris; his beloved grandchildren and their spouses, Kerry Mincieli (Matthew), Colleen Loehr (Timothy), James Shannon (Alexandra), Jacqueline Morris, Erin Mumby, Thomas Morris and his cherished great-grandchildren, Patrick, Mary-Kate, Elizabeth and Ryan.
Funeral services will be Monday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane with a 9:30am mass at St. Bernadette's RC Church in Parlin. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019