|
|
Thomas F. Sloate
Shepherdstown, WV - Thomas F. Sloate, of Shepherdstown, WV, and Haven Beach, NJ, was born in Paterson, NJ, on July 16, 1930, and passed away being lovingly cared for by his family and Hospice at Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV, on December 7, 2019.
He was the son of Harold and Ariena Berndt, the stepson of Clarence Sloate, and beloved husband of 65 years to Lenore Sloate. He was the devoted father of Pamela Sloate, Malone, NY; Thomas B. Sloate (Alison Urbanek), Kill Devil Hills, NC; and Melinda Schmitt (Jim), Shepherdstown, WV. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Tom's greatest joy was being surrounded by his family at their summer home on the Jersey Shore.
Tom graduated from Eastside High School in Paterson, NJ, and Upsala College in East Orange, NJ. He served in the Signal Corp of the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a dedicated employee of New Jersey Bell Telephone Company and AT&T. While in their employ, Tom received the highest honor for bravery, the Theodore N. Vail Award, that New Jersey Bell offered for being the first responder and helping to save the lives of a couple and their young daughter caught in a rip-tide off the coast of Long Beach Island, NJ. The couple were the parents of six children.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department, Berkeley Medical Center, and Hospice of the Panhandle for their superb care of him. Memorial gifts can be made to these organizations.
Condolences may be expressed at eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Published in Beach Haven Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019