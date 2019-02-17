|
|
Thomas F. Whalen
Neptune - Thomas F. Whalen, age 82 passed away on January 24, 2019. Born in New York City on February 23,1936 to John J. and Florence Meyers Whalen. Thomas was a former Mayor of Manalapan and had a career in the banking industry. He recently retired after 25 years with Macy's in Eatontown.
Thomas is survived by his loving companion of 33 years Mary Billings of Neptune. Two sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Deborah Whalen of Lakewood, Timothy and Pamela Whalen of Jackson. One daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Dean Madden of Jackson, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by two sons Kenneth C. Whalen of Jackson and Gerard Whalen of New Egypt.
Join the family for the celebration of life service on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am being held at St. Teresa of Calcutta, 501 Brinley Ave, Bradley Beach, Interment to follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019