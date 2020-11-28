Thomas Flory
Englishtown - Thomas Richard (Tom) Flory passed away in Englishtown, N.J. on November 23, 2020.
Tom is survived by his children, Thomas Flory, Diane Obermayer and Jill Flory, his daughter and son in law Jennifer Flory and Richard Obermayer and his grandchildren Olivia and Eliza Flory, Richard, John and Erin Obermayer and Christopher Flory. Tom is also survived by his sister Catherine King, her daughter Lauren and grandson Darin, as well as many friends.
Tom was born and raised in Manhattan, where he attended Corpus Christi grammar school and Rice High School. Tom served in the Korean War in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat zone.
After returning from the war, Tom joined the New York City Police Department and retired in 1982 having served for 24 Years. Tom also worked as a school bus driver and security guard after his retirement from the NYPD.
Tom moved to Staten Island in 1963 with his family and in 2004 moved to New Jersey. Tom enjoyed listening to big band and orchestral music and watching the Carol Burnett Show. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed visiting the shore on family vacations. Tom's most treasured role was being Pop to the grandkids. He was a kind and gentle man, who was generous with his time helping family and friends. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Tom will be sorely missed and eternally loved.
