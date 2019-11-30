|
|
Thomas Franco
Point Pleasant - Thomas Franco, age 90 of Point Pleasant, NJ, died on Wednesday, 11/27/19 at his home. Born in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, "Tom" was raised in New York City, before moving to Point Pleasant almost 30 years ago. His entire career was spent at the Standard Charter Bank in New York's Financial District (1957 - 1990) retiring as their Mail Room Supervisor.
Tom was a Veteran of the Korean War proudly serving his country in the US Marine Corps. Private First Class Franco received many citations for heroic achievement including: Bronze Star Medal w/V, Purple Heart Medal w/Gold Star, Korean Service Medal w/***, United Nations Service Medal and National defense Service Medal. He was a hero to his country and his family.
He was recently predeceased by his beloved wife of 40+ years, Livia D. (Roca) Franco in September of this year. He is survived by his 8 loving children: Shirley Maldonado of New Jersey, Thomas Franco of New York, Steven Maldonado of New York, Denise Duran of New York, Cynthia Levine of FL, Timothy Franco of New York, Melanie Woods of Point Pleasant and his angels Jenny and Skippy; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 1st, from 1-5 PM at Colonial Funeral Home - 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick, NJ 08724. A Funeral Service will be held the following Monday, December 9th at 9:30 AM at Colonial Funeral home. Burial will follow at the Brig. General Wm. C. Doyle New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, NJ. To send condolences to the family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019