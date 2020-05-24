Thomas Frank Gaye
Brick - Thomas Frank Gaye left us to join the Lord on May 13, 2020 at the age of 71.
Thomas was born on April 20, 1949 in Bronx, NY to Charles and Louise (Augustine) Gaye.
At a very young age his family moved to Scotch Plains, NJ where he was raised. He graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in 1967. He met his future wife while in high school. He and Patricia Evelyn Anilonis were married in 1971 (on May 22nd of this year they would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary).
He continued his education first in Florida and then graduated from Monmouth University in 1974 when his first child, Jennifer Haley was three months old. He became a music teacher in Brick, NJ. In 1977 his son, Christian Thomas was born and he started working towards his Master's Degree from The College of New Jersey in Trenton. He graduated with a Master's in Music and Band Conducting in 1981 when his third child, Ashley Alexandra was seven months old.
He was a teacher for 28 years. During that time, he had a strong conviction to make his students realize the importance of the arts. He enjoyed many years of teaching and directing the middle school band. He also played saxophone and sang in many local bands over the years. When he retired, he took great pleasure playing for the elderly at many rehab and retirement facilities throughout NJ. Music was his life and hobby. Spending time with his family was a priority for him. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather (Pop Pop) to his six grandchildren. He loved his buddy, his rescue dog, Bear from North Carolina. You could see them walking thru the neighborhood every day.
He was predeceased by his loving parents, Charles and Louise Gaye and his dear in-laws, Raymond and Evelyn Anilonis.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia; his wonderful children, Jennifer Lazzari (Dario), Christian (Amber) and Ashley Kolesar (Joseph); his six grandchildren, Jillian, Logan Addison and Mason Lazzari, Parker and Wyatt Kolesar, all who he loved dearly. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Donald Anilonis (Deborah); sister-in-law, Sharon Serro (Mike); his sister, Linda Mohrdieck (Frank) and all of their children, Kristine and Mark Anilonis, Rebecca, Michael, Keith Heather and Ryan Serro and Deborah, Lisa and Frank Mohrdieck.
We also would like to thank some of our dear friends and relatives who sent us daily messages, prayers and calls to offer help and kindness the last seven months of his life. Don and Debbie, Sharon and Mike, Jan and Bob, Linda and Joe, Kevin and Christine, Anita and Bruce, Tino and Terri, Lou, Alan and Bonnie, Peg and Gene. We are forever grateful to all of you and many more.
Due to the current restrictions we have decided to change how we say our goodbyes. The family will have a memorial service and gathering for Tom once it is safe to do so. We also hope to celebrate with a Mass at St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the local food bank or animal shelter near you or The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. Many thanks and God Bless.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 24, 2020.