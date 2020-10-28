Thomas G. Huefner



Thomas G. Huefner was born in Irvington,NJ Feb.6,1936… He attended Irvington HS and Brookdale CC. .. He was a US Navy Veteran serving from 1954 to 1958… He retired from the Irvington Police Dept where he worked in the Detective Bureau…. moving to Jensen Beach Florida after retirement.. He is survived by a daughter, two grandchildren, a sister, one niece, four nephews, one aunt and 15 cousins. He is predeceased by his wife Lorraine of 60 years and a sister.









