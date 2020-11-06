Thomas Gerard Kerrigan
Neptune Twp. - Thomas Kerrigan, known to pretty much everyone as "TK," died peacefully at his home in Neptune on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Born in the Bronx in 1952, he attended the prestigious Bronx High School of Science and Manhattan College before relocating to Monmouth County in 1976. He retired from federal civil service as a Logistics Manager, after a long career supporting the nation's troops that he greatly cared for. He is predeceased by his Mother, Mary Farrell Kerrigan, his beloved Aunt, Margaret Farrell, his Father, Thomas Kerrigan, and his sister, Margaret Kerrigan. The void left by his passing will be deeply felt by his ex-wife, who remained the love of his life and best friend, Kathie Sanseigne; two sons, Martin Kerrigan of Ellicott City, MD, and Greg Kerrigan of Branchburg, NJ; 6 grandchildren that he constantly bragged about; a sister, Mary Poli of Houston, TX; a niece and 2 nephews; and literally countless friends. TK was known for his selflessness, sharp wit, booming laugh, love of the New York Yankees, and most of all, his intense devotion to his family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Innocents Church, 3455 West Bangs Ave., Neptune on Monday, November 9 at 11:00 am. Following, in lieu of a traditional wake, friends, extended family, and neighbors are invited to toast him at MJ's Restaurant in Neptune from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. If you are unable to attend, we hope you can partake in a ritual that TK seldom missed over the last 50+ years by tuning into Jeopardy, good luck being able to answer as many as he did. Always the pragmatist, TK would have less use for flowers in death than he did in life. If you are inclined, please donate in his memory to the American Diabetes Association
instead.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.
