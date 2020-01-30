|
Thomas H. Campbell
Jackson - Thomas H. Campbell of Jackson, age 64, passed away peacefully on January 28th in Bartley Care Center, Jackson. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Tom was a dedicated family man and is survived by his loving wife, Michelle, and three boys, Thomas age 19, Torin age 16, Trace age 11, as well as Sheeba, their golden retriever. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Gerard and Susan Campbell of Westfield, and their children, Kim, Kelly, Meredith, and Craig.
Tom was an award-winning building contractor for over 20 years. He coached for Jackson Youth Football and Cheer program for many years. He was loved and appreciated by all the players he coached. He also volunteered his time to local organizations in Jackson and was also very generous in helping construct various projects in Jackson.
He was an avid golfer, loved his New York Giants, and spent every minute he could helping the kids. Tom will truly be missed by his family, his friends, his employees, and his football family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th, from 3:00 to 5:00 at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals DeBow Chapel, 150 West Veterans Highway, Jackson, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers please donate to American Liver Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020