Thomas H. Kelly
Middletown - Thomas H. Kelly, 69, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born in Jersey City and has resided in Middletown, New Jersey for the last 38 years. Tom was a graduate of Saint Peter's College with a B.S. in Economics.
Tom was the Athletic Coordinator at St. Mary's Parish in New Monmouth for numerous years. He enjoyed coaching his children in several sports and never missed a game or an event. He loved the beach and as many of his friends will attest, was an impressive bodysurfer. Tom was a dedicated family man, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.
Tom is predeceased by his father Harry Kelly. He is survived by his beloved wife Arlene of 48 years, his loving children and their spouses: Lauren and Michael Slavik and Brian and Adriana Kelly. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Riley, Abby and Michael Slavik and Luca Thomas Kelly, his dear mother Emma Kelly, and his sister Eileen Flak.
A life celebration will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday, May 19th at the John E. Day Funeral Home (85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ). A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am Monday, May 20th at St. Mary's Chapel (26 Leonardville Rd. New Monmouth, NJ) and an entombment immediately following at Holmdel Cemetery (900 Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's name are greatly appreciated to either of the following local charities: www.zynergyretirement.com/zynergy-cares/thomas-kelly/ or www.ParkingforPetesSake.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2019