Thomas H. Klahre
Shrewsbury - Thomas H. Klahre, 71, of Shrewsbury passed away Tuesday, December 3rd 2019
He was born in Teaneck to the late Hugo and Kathleen.
Tom was a true entrepraneur, having had several businesses over his lifetime. In addition to family, Tom loved fishing in fresh and salt waters and gardening at his home.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Becky, his loving children Daniel T., Laura E. Klahre and her husband Adam Suprenant and Sharon P. Klahre and her husband Dean Choksi, and his dear grandchildren Travis Jackson and Claire Victoria Choksi. Also surviving is his brother George and his wife Catherine, and their three children and grandchildren. The family would also like to remember his two dogs Skipper and Gilligan whose unconditional love helped him through his illness.
A life celebration will be from 2:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday, December 8th with a service at 4:30 pm at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ 07701
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in his memory to the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, 1 Riverview Plaza Red Bank, NJ 07701, joandancyandpals.org.
Please visit Tom's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019