Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:30 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Klahre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas H. Klahre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas H. Klahre Obituary
Thomas H. Klahre

Shrewsbury - Thomas H. Klahre, 71, of Shrewsbury passed away Tuesday, December 3rd 2019

He was born in Teaneck to the late Hugo and Kathleen.

Tom was a true entrepraneur, having had several businesses over his lifetime. In addition to family, Tom loved fishing in fresh and salt waters and gardening at his home.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Becky, his loving children Daniel T., Laura E. Klahre and her husband Adam Suprenant and Sharon P. Klahre and her husband Dean Choksi, and his dear grandchildren Travis Jackson and Claire Victoria Choksi. Also surviving is his brother George and his wife Catherine, and their three children and grandchildren. The family would also like to remember his two dogs Skipper and Gilligan whose unconditional love helped him through his illness.

A life celebration will be from 2:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday, December 8th with a service at 4:30 pm at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ 07701

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in his memory to the Joan Dancy & PALS Foundation, 1 Riverview Plaza Red Bank, NJ 07701, joandancyandpals.org.

Please visit Tom's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -