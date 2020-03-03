|
Thomas H. Wieboldt
Bayville - Thomas H. Wieboldt, age 63 of Bayville, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He was born in Point Pleasant and lived most of his life in Brick before moving to Bayville in 1987. He was a 1974 graduate of Brick High School and attended Rider University in Lawrenceville. He was a highly skilled Soccer player who proudly played for Brick High School, Rider University, and professionally for the Philadelphia Fury Soccer Club. He was employed for many years as a Carrier with the United Parcel Service in Lakewood. He is survived by his beloved life-partner of 30 years, Ruth Clarkson-Lees of Bayville; his loving parents, Herbert and Donna Wieboldt of Brick; two step-children, Michelle Lees of Kingston, NY and Raymond Lees of Bayville. Also surviving is his sister Lynn Norman and her husband James of Waretown, his three brothers, Jeffrey and his wife Linda, Gregory Wiebolt, and Kurt and his wife Regina, all of Brick, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may attend a Memorial Gathering on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 from 4-8 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, 7:30 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in his honor to Ocean Pet Caring Foundation (OPCF) for injured or sick pets of the indigent - 838 River Ave. Lakewood, NJ 08701. To send condolences to his family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020