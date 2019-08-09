|
|
Thomas Haggan
Forked River - Thomas H. Haggan, age 81, of Forked River passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019 at AtlantiCare Hospital, Atlantic City. Born in Kearny and formerly of North Plainfield, he moved to Forked River in 1992. Mr. Haggan was a proud Veteran who served in US Navy from 1956-1962. He had been employed by the Ford Trucking Company in Carteret before retiring in 2003 as Parts Manager. He was a member and very active in the Old Guard of Forked River and the American Legion, who also loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years Carol (nee Christie), four children, Nancy Taylor, Laura Petronio, Patti Doud, and Thomas H. Haggan Jr., eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren with two more on the way and his brother Edward Haggan and his wife Susan.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday August 13th, 2019 from 2pm until the time of the service at 3:45pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 370 7th Ave. New York, NY 10001 in Mr. Haggan's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2019