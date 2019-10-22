|
|
Thomas J. Applegate
Thomas J. Applegate 33, of Manchester Twp., NJ, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born in Red Bank, NJ, and resided in Jackson Twp., NJ, prior to settling in Manchester Twp., NJ, 2 years ago.
Thomas grew up in Jackson, NJ, and graduated Jackson Memorial High School. He then went on to complete National Aviation Academy in Clearwater, FL.
Thomas was employed as a Store Manager for Cartridge World of Princeton for 6 years.
He is survived by his mother, Deborah A. Applegate of Manchester Twp., NJ; his father, John B. Applegate of Ewing, NJ; his sister, Krista Applegate of Manasquan, NJ; his paternal grandparents, Lee and Eleanor Applegate of Lady Lakes, FL; and by his maternal grandmother, Helen M. Fix of Red Bank, NJ.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial gathering from 4-7 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019