Thomas J. Conlan



Brick - Thomas J. Conlan, Jr. (Big Red) passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his entire family. He was born October 19, 1935. He was raised in Kearny, NJ and served proudly as a Kearny Fireman for 25 years. Fifty years ago, he moved to Brick, NJ where he raised his family . His family was his greatest treasure. He formed many lifelong friendships and shared his sense of humor with everyone he met never knowing a stranger.



Thomas was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Greta Conlan, his sister Rachel Nelson and his son Roy Conlan. He is survived by his beloved wife Rita of 62 years, his son Thomas Conlan and his wife Patricia of Tennessee, his son Robert Conlan and his wife Patricia of Brick, and his daughter Diane Ehlers and her husband Ronald. He leaves behind ten grandchildren Melissa, Kelly, Katie, Heather, Tara, Amy, Lin, Brian, Chris and Michael and twelve great grandchildren.



Due to Covid he will be honored and remembered at a private family service. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.









