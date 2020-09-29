1/1
Thomas J. Conlan
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. Conlan

Brick - Thomas J. Conlan, Jr. (Big Red) passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his entire family. He was born October 19, 1935. He was raised in Kearny, NJ and served proudly as a Kearny Fireman for 25 years. Fifty years ago, he moved to Brick, NJ where he raised his family . His family was his greatest treasure. He formed many lifelong friendships and shared his sense of humor with everyone he met never knowing a stranger.

Thomas was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Greta Conlan, his sister Rachel Nelson and his son Roy Conlan. He is survived by his beloved wife Rita of 62 years, his son Thomas Conlan and his wife Patricia of Tennessee, his son Robert Conlan and his wife Patricia of Brick, and his daughter Diane Ehlers and her husband Ronald. He leaves behind ten grandchildren Melissa, Kelly, Katie, Heather, Tara, Amy, Lin, Brian, Chris and Michael and twelve great grandchildren.

Due to Covid he will be honored and remembered at a private family service. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Homes- Owner John A. Cutaio NJ Lic. No. 2763 - Brick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved