Thomas J. Crowley



Toms River - Thomas J. Crowley, 88, of Toms River passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Thomas was a construction engineer for many years before retiring. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Staten Island, NY before moving to Toms River 33 years ago. Thomas served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Thomas was predeceased by his wife Doris in 2012 and his son-in-law, Matthew Nascher. Thomas is survived by his son Thomas of Bayville, 3 daughters Deborah Nascher of Old Bridge, Laura Crowley of Andover, Patricia Brennan and her husband, James of Staten Island, NY, his sister Mary Anderson of Staten Island, NY, and 2 grandchildren Caitlin & Cathleen Nascher. Visitation 10:30-11:30am Monday, November 23, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. Entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown.









