Thomas J. Dalton
Middletown - Thomas J. Dalton, 53, of Middletown, NJ passed away peacefully at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ with his loving family by his side.
Thomas was born on June 9, 1966 in Newark, NJ to the late Francis Dalton and Patricia (nee; McDonnell) Dalton
Thomas was a 1984 graduate of Mater Dei High School in Middletown, NJ. He was employed as a plumber and a member of the Plumber's Union Local 9 since the age of 19. After mastering his trade, he opened his own business T.J Dalton Plumbing & Heating in 2012. Thomas married the love of his life Jodi DeSiato in 1988. Together they raised his 3 adored children. He was of the Catholic faith. Thomas loved going to the beach with his wife and friends. Upon becoming a grandparent his life evolved and he was a devoted grandfather. Attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed playing games in the pool with them and looked forward to family vacations with them. Thomas was a true patriot. He loved his country and his President. He was proud of our veteran's and would volunteer his services to any veteran that needed household plumbing repairs. His kindness to others was immense. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his devoted wife Jodi Dalton, his loving children; Christina Benko and her husband Eric, Jimmy Dalton and his wife Jamie and Kelliann Dalton. His cherished grandchildren; Kailie, Johnny and Rylie Benko; Jason, Jesse and Jordan Dalton; Kiera Crook and Suriaya Coleman; his mother; Patricia Dalton. His in-laws; John and Barbara DeSiato, Barbara Ann DeSiato, Maryann DeSiato and her wife Lisamarie, Jayne Kaldrovics and her husband Christopher and brother-in-law Gino Punziano. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends whom he considered family. In addition to his father Francis Dalton, he is preceded in death by his beloved siblings Eileen Dalton, Francis Dalton and Kathleen Cozzolino. And his sister-in-law and dear friend Donna DeSiato.
Memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to the charity dear to his heart, the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island,NY 10303
Due to public gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. For those who knew and loved Thomas, you are encouraged to share a message, memory or story with the family on the Tribute Wall. Your comments are comforting and supporting for those who are grieving in emotionally sad and distressing times. To send an online condolence please visit www.maguire-scalamemorialhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.