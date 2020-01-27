Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catherine Church
Spring Lake, NJ
Thomas J. Hindman Obituary
Thomas J. Hindman

Wall Township - Thomas J. Hindman passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 27 at Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing & Rehab at Manor by the Sea.

Tom was born on April 1, 1944 in Montclair NJ to William and Catherine Hindman. After graduating Manasquan High School, he proudly served four years in the Coast Guard and was voted Best Shipmate out of a class of 100. Following the Coast Guard, Tom joined the Spring Lake Police Department where he became the first detective in the borough and retired after 25 years.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents William and Catherine, sister Eileen and brother William.

Tom is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Kathy of Wall Township, his son and his wife, Tom (Christine) and his much cherished grand-girls Madelyn and Peyton of West Chester, PA; his daughter Meghan of Lake Como; his brother and wife, James (Susan) of Wall and his brother and wife Robert (Sharon) of Swansboro, NC.

Tom's family would like to express deep gratitude to the wonderful staff at Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing & Rehab at Manor by the Sea for all the love and care given to Tom for the three years he resided there.

Family and friends may attend a memorial mass at St. Catherine Church, Spring Lake, NJ on Friday, January 31, at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania (https://specialolympicspa.org/) or Mary's Place by the Sea (https://www.marysplacebythesea.org/) in Ocean Grove, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
