Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's RC Church
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Palmyra and Toms River - Thomas J Kelleher, also lovingly known as "TJ," passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Toms River at the age of 45. Born in Point Pleasant, NJ, he grew up in Toms River where he attended Saint Joseph Grade School and Donovan Catholic High School. He was a Varsity Wrestler. TJ was an alumni of Rowan University where he studied economics. TJ was a dog lover and was passionate about animal rescue and pet adoption. He was an avid automobile and motorcycle enthusiast.TJ was also a die-hard Seattle Seahawks fan. Surviving are his parents Thomas and Susanne Kelleher, his brother Michael and sister-in-law Kristen, as well as his niece Angelina and rescue dog Lexi.TJ will be remembered by his infectious smile and we will carry his enthusiasm in our hearts forever. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, June 17th at 10:30 AM at St. Luke's RC Church, Toms River, NJ. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to TJs passion, Animal Rescue, through American Rescue Dog http://www.americanrescuedog.com/ or your local ASPCA in memory of Thomas J Kelleher. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 15, 2019
