Services
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
732-349-1234
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kedz Funeral Home
1123 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Klecan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Klecan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas J. Klecan Obituary
Thomas J. Klecan

Bayville - Thomas J. Klecan, 83 of Bayville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Tom worked as an Industrial Mechanic for Carter Wallace in Cranbury for many years before retiring. He worked at Kedz Funeral Home for the past 15 years. Tom joined the US Army in 1953 and served during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Barnabas Catholic Church where he served as an Usher. Born and raised in Newark, he lived in Shark River Hills before settling in Bayville in 1971.

Tom is survived by his wife Florence; son Michael; daughter Nancy Ushock and her husband Bill; six grandchildren, Taylar, Jared, Jordan, Zach, Rachel and Ryan; and a great granddaughter Liela.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 to 11 am at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. A funeral service will be offered at 11:00am at the funeral home followed by entombment with Military Honors at Ocean County Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now