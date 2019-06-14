|
|
Thomas J. Klecan
Bayville - Thomas J. Klecan, 83 of Bayville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Tom worked as an Industrial Mechanic for Carter Wallace in Cranbury for many years before retiring. He worked at Kedz Funeral Home for the past 15 years. Tom joined the US Army in 1953 and served during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Barnabas Catholic Church where he served as an Usher. Born and raised in Newark, he lived in Shark River Hills before settling in Bayville in 1971.
Tom is survived by his wife Florence; son Michael; daughter Nancy Ushock and her husband Bill; six grandchildren, Taylar, Jared, Jordan, Zach, Rachel and Ryan; and a great granddaughter Liela.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 to 11 am at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River. A funeral service will be offered at 11:00am at the funeral home followed by entombment with Military Honors at Ocean County Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019