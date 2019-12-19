Services
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
Bayville - Thomas J. McCormick, 74, of Bayville died peacefully at home on December 18, 2019. Born in Glen Ridge, he lived in Montclair before moving to Bayville in 1975. Tom was employed with the NJ Department of Labor with over 35 years of service. Mr. McCormick proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Barnabas Church, active member of both the Knights of Columbus Council 4969 of Toms River, and the Post 9503 of Berkeley Township. He was predeceased by his loving wife Nancy in 1997 and by his brother Arthur in 2005.

Surviving are: three daughters, Amy Soeffing and her husband Chris, Laura Viens and her husband Chris and Kelly McCormick. Three grandchildren, Jennifer Soeffing and Sophia and Ailsa Viens.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, Dec. 21st, from 9am with a concluding Prayer Service at 11am in the Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Burial will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to: , <lung.org> would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
