Thomas J. McGrorry, Sr.
Avon-by-the-Sea - Thomas J. McGrorry, Sr. 92, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Tom was born and raised in Newark, lived in Belford before settling in Avon-by-the-Sea 52 years ago. He attended St. Michael's High School, Newark and Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ. He served in the US Navy during World War II. Tom began his career at Driver Harris Company, Harrison, NJ, and later worked as a Steel Broker for Precision Steel, Chicago.
He cherished his Catholic faith and spending time with his wife Rose and his eight children. Every summer he could be found sitting on Garfield Avenue beach in Avon, and each spring for many years vacationing on Longboat Key, Florida. He was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Church, Avon where he was a member of the choir for 30 years, and he was also a member of the Holy Name Society.
Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rose, of 72 years; his parents, Henry and Mary (Conroy) McGrorry; and his siblings, Mary Keegan, James McGrorry, and Henry McGrorry.
Surviving are his eight children, Rosemary (Bill Adcock) of Avon; Thomas (Kathryn) of Neptune City; Kevin (Renee) of Avon; Karen Magrini (Thomas) of Shark River Hills; MaryAnn Luzzi (Michael) of Shark River Hills; Billy (Patricia) of Oakhurst; Jerry (Anne Marie) of Avon; Kathleen McGrorry Bellezza (Frank) of Avon; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The family, in keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and the Diocese of Trenton, will have a wake and mass for Tom when conditions permit.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Jeffrey Beal for his fine care and kindness to both Tom and Rose McGrorry. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020