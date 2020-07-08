Thomas J. McMahon
Freehold - Thomas J. McMahon, 84, of Freehold passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune Township. He was born and raised in Freehold. Before serving in the U.S. Army for two years he was employed at the former A&M Karagheusian Rug Mill, Freehold. After his military service he followed in his father's footsteps as a salesman at The Fair, a men's clothing store in Eatontown. He opened his own store in 1971 in Colts Neck. T.J. McMahon's, Men's Clothing Store operated for over 40 years until he retired in 2012. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold where he served as an usher and was a member of Msgr. Kivelitz General Assembly, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and served as Past Grand Knight of Freehold Council No. 1672. He was a fun loving, positive, kind and caring man with a heart of gold. Always the optimist. His motto was "don't worry, it'll all work out". He loved socializing with family and friends, people watching and trips to Atlantic City. He always had a warm, gentle smile wherever he went. His greatest joy was his family. His greatest love was his wife, Louise of 62 years. They were Freehold High School sweethearts. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Lindsey Reyelt; a brother, James McMahon, three sisters, Ann Cagney and her husband, Larry; Mary LaMura and her husband, Frank; Kathleen Abbatiello and her husband, Anthony and brother-in-law, Robert Rabe. Surviving are his loving wife, Louise; his children, Sandy Lewis and her husband, Keith of Freehold Township; Kevin McMahon and his wife, Bonnie of Freehold Township; Mary Mauro and her husband, Michael of Lincroft; Maureen Reyelt and her husband, Kenneth of Apopka, FL; and Karen Murphy and her husband, James of Annandale; sisters Margaret Rabe of Freehold, Elizabeth Arcoleo and her husband, Joseph of Freehold; and "sister-in-law" Gloria Hassett of Whiting. He and his wife lovingly raised his brother's daughters, Marion Kane (husband, COL. (RET) Edward M. Kane) and Sharon McMahon who died in 2018. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brian Lewis, Connor Lewis, Katelyne McMahon and her fiancé Matthew Lehrer, Matthew Mauro, Christine Mauro, Daniel Mauro, Courtney Reyelt, Morgan Murphy, LTC Christopher R Kane and his wife Emily, MAJ Nicholas J Kane and his wife Catherine, LTC Erica L Kane, Jonathan Gillespie and his wife Dena, and Jason Gillespie and fiancée Krystle; and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday, July 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown on Monday, July 13. Memorial donations to Howell First Aid Squad (www.htfars.org
) or Freehold First Aid and Emergency Squad, 18 Spring Street, Freehold, NJ 07728 would be appreciated.