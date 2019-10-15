Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Thomas Mullen
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Thomas Mullen
Thomas J. Mullen Jr.


1936 - 2019
Thomas J. Mullen Jr. Obituary
Thomas J. Mullen, Jr.

Whiting - Thomas J. Mullen, Jr., age 82 of Whiting, passed away on October 11, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center. He was born in Newark and lived in South Carolina before moving to Whiting in 1998. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Thomas was a self-employed cabinet maker for many years. He is preceded in death by his wife Lorraine in 2013. Surviving are his children, Daniel Bergan (Deborah), Michael Cicchino (Drew Royster), Matthew Mullen (Monica), and Maura Mullen (Sebastian DeAngelo), four grandchildren, Daniel, Diana, Caroline and Patrick and one great grandchild Ryan. The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Thursday October 17, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. A funeral home service will take place on Friday October 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
