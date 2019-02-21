Services
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Rose
603 7th Avenue
Belmar, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Norton Iii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas J. Norton Iii Obituary
Thomas J. Norton III

Belmar - Former Belmar resident, Thomas J. Norton III, 75, passed away on February 19 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Tommy was born and raised in Jersey City and was a graduate of Saint Peters College. He was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a partner in the accounting firm of Deloitte & Touche in New York City before leaving to form his own firm, Thomas J. Norton & Associates in Allendale. For many years, Tommy shared his expertise in accounting and business with his wife's family's business, Laico's Restaurant in Jersey City and over the years, he continued to generously share his knowledge with so many people in the communities where he lived that included Ridgewood, Wayne and most recently Belmar. Tommy was always willing to lend a hand, his smile and laughter brightened every room that he walked into and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as the true gentleman that he was.

Tommy was predeceased by his loving wife, Maria Laico Norton, his parents, Thomas J. Norton Jr. and Angela Hughes Norton and his 2 sisters, Michaella Norton Pacillo and Angela Norton Commerford.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Norton Kocaj and Tom Kocaj of Westfield, his son, Thomas J. Norton IV of Belmar, his siblings, Mary Pat Cammarata and James R. Norton, his grandchildren, Teagan and Tatum Kocaj, 12 nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 22 from 2:00 - 4:00PM and 7:00 - 9:00PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Rose where Tommy was a long time parishioner on Saturday, February 23 at 10:00AM. The Church of Saint Rose is located at 603 7th Avenue, Belmar.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.