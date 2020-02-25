Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Thomas Plawski
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Martha’s RC Church
Pt. Pleasant, NJ
Thomas J. Plawski

Thomas J. Plawski
Thomas J. Plawski

Brick - Thomas Plawski 72, of Brick passed away peacefully Sunday February 23, 2020 after a year long battle with ALS. Tom served his country proudly as an Air Force Veteran during the Vietnam War. After his tour of duty he returned and opened a Tavern in Fords, NJ. Later in life he began a career in the Marine Electronics Industry and ended his career at CWR Electronics in Bayville.

Tom is survived by his wife of 36 years Anne Almasi Plawski, his brother Julius Plawski, Jr. of Hudson, Fla., his niece Natalie Nalbone and her husband Charles of North Carolina.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00- 9:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday February 28, 2020 9:30 AM at St. Martha's RC Church, Pt. Pleasant, NJ. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia. In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's name may be made to the Joan Dancy and Pals Foundation, P.O. Box 8137, Red Bank, NJ 07701 or online www.joandancyandpals.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
