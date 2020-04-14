Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Roche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Roche

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Roche Obituary
Thomas J. Roche

Lakewood - On April 11, 2020 Thomas John Roche passed in Lakewood, at 67. Loving brother and friend, he was born January 15, 1953 to David and Catherine Roche, formally of Beachwood. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother David Roche III. He is survived by four siblings: Arthur Roche, Susan Reid and Helen Lapole of FL. Kathryn Chicoine of Arkansas, and Mary Roche of Iowa, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was a talented individual, who produced many fruits. He will be remembered for his kindness and gentle spirit to all. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.jerseyshorecremation.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -