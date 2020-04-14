|
|
Thomas J. Roche
Lakewood - On April 11, 2020 Thomas John Roche passed in Lakewood, at 67. Loving brother and friend, he was born January 15, 1953 to David and Catherine Roche, formally of Beachwood. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother David Roche III. He is survived by four siblings: Arthur Roche, Susan Reid and Helen Lapole of FL. Kathryn Chicoine of Arkansas, and Mary Roche of Iowa, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was a talented individual, who produced many fruits. He will be remembered for his kindness and gentle spirit to all. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.jerseyshorecremation.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020