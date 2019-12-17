|
|
Thomas J. Russotto
Toms River - Thomas J. Russotto, 98, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in San Giovanni Gemini, Sicily, Italy, he lived in Bayonne, NJ before moving to Toms River 30 years ago. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II before establishing a career as Owner and Operator of Tom's Barber Shop in Bayonne, NJ. He was a member of Catholic War Veterans in Bayonne and a parishioner of St Justin the Martyr RC Church in Toms River. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary, his son Raymond, his parents Vincenzo and Patricia (Scrudato), and 10 siblings. Surviving are his sons James (Anne) of Short Hills, NJ, Thomas (Kathleen) of Marco Island, FL, and John (Marissa) of Aberdeen, NJ; his daughters Patrice Rallis of Brigantine, NJ, and Linda (Nicolino) Magnacca of Palm City, FL, 13 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9am to 11am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Funeral Service will be offered at 11am, followed by interment to the BG William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, NJ 08526. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019