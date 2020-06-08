Thomas J. Sharkey



Sea Girt - Thomas J. Sharkey, of Watchung, Sea Girt and Palm City, FL. passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home in Sea Girt, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Elizabeth, he had lived in Watchung for 53 years.



Tom served in the United States Army for two years and was stationed in Hawaii. He was a graduate of Seton Hall Prep and continued his college years at Seton Hall University. He received his BA in Classical Language and Philosophy. Tom completed the Harvard Executive Program.



Tom founded Meeker Sharkey, an insurance brokerage firm in Cranford in 1962. He was a Certified Life Underwriter and had his Chartered Financial Consultant designation. He served on the Board of Regents at Seton Hall University for 30 years, was on the Board of Troy Corporation, Summit Bank, Seton Hall Prep School and Trinitas Regional Medical Center.



Tom was the recipient of the Irishman of the Year Award for Union County, was the Distinguished Alumni of the Year from Seton Hall University and was inducted into both the Seton Hall Prep School and Seton Hall University Halls of Fame.



Tom was drafted by the Detroit Tigers as a pitcher and played professional baseball for 2 years before being drafted into the Army. He coached at St. Mary's High School in Elizabeth for 12 years as he built his business and won the State championship his first year.



He spent his summers in Sea Girt and his winters in Palm City, FL and was an avid golfer and tennis player. He was a member of Plainfield Country Club, Metedeconk Golf Club, Spring Lake Bath & Tennis Club and the Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club in Palm City, FL.



He was predeceased by his siblings Daniel, Mary and Patrick



Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Ruth (Daley) Sharkey, children Ellen Del Mauro and her husband John, Thomas John Sharkey, Jr. and his wife Petra, Ann McCormick and her husband Jim and Ted Sharkey; grandchildren JT and his wife Josephine, Kevin and his wife Kim, Tyler, Brian, Brielle, Kyle, Shauna, Brendan, Teddy, Tommy and Petra; great-grandchildren John, Lily and Riley; siblings Margaret Burke and Hugh Sharkey and many loving nephews, nieces and friends.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Mary's Stony Hill Church, Watchung. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Stony Hill Church, Watchung. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Stony Hill Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Higgins Home for Funerals.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations maybe made in Tom's memory to either Seton Hall Prep or Seton Hall University.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store