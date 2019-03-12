Services
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Catharine RC Church
108 Middletown Road
Holmdel, NJ
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Struble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Struble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas J. Struble Obituary
Thomas J. Struble

Holmdel - Thomas J. Struble, 74, of Holmdel passed away at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born in Butler, N.J. he settled in Holmdel in 1978. He was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.

Thomas was the owner and operator of USA Lighting Ultimate Sales Assoc. in Holmdel. He enjoyed talking, had a big heart, and was loved by all. Sharing stories about his grandchildren was also something that he enjoyed. He loved cooking and entertaining and was selfless and generous with his family and friends. He loved being home with his family.

Thomas enjoyed watching sports with his sons. He loved the Yankees, Rangers and Cowboys. He loved boating and shooting guns in his spare time.

Thomas was predeceased by his loving wife Doris. He was a big hearted, gentleman who always saw the best in people and seemed to bring it out in others. He will be truly missed by all that knew him, especially his family.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9 :00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 15th at 9:15 A.M. at St. Catharine RC Church, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment will then follow at the Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum. For messages of condolence please visit Thomas' page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
Download Now