Thomas J. Struble



Holmdel - Thomas J. Struble, 74, of Holmdel passed away at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born in Butler, N.J. he settled in Holmdel in 1978. He was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.



Thomas was the owner and operator of USA Lighting Ultimate Sales Assoc. in Holmdel. He enjoyed talking, had a big heart, and was loved by all. Sharing stories about his grandchildren was also something that he enjoyed. He loved cooking and entertaining and was selfless and generous with his family and friends. He loved being home with his family.



Thomas enjoyed watching sports with his sons. He loved the Yankees, Rangers and Cowboys. He loved boating and shooting guns in his spare time.



Thomas was predeceased by his loving wife Doris. He was a big hearted, gentleman who always saw the best in people and seemed to bring it out in others. He will be truly missed by all that knew him, especially his family.



Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9 :00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 15th at 9:15 A.M. at St. Catharine RC Church, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment will then follow at the Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum. Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 12, 2019