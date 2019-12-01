|
|
Thomas J. Sturchio Sr.
Thomas J. Sturchio Sr., 56 passed away on November 30, 2019. Visiting will be on Tuesday 4-8pm at Armitage and Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, 10am at St. Stephen's Church, Kearny. Private cremation will follow.
Tom (Rabbit) was born in Harrison and lived his adult life in Lakewood, New Jersey. Tom was a self made hardworking entrepreneur. Tom was known for his big heart and better known for his larger than life personality. He brought a smile to everyone he came in contact with. Mr. Sturchio is survived by his wife Cheryl, his daughter Lauren and son in-law Jeremy Aguirre, his son Thomas and wife Jacklyn Sturchio, his grandchildren Crystiana, Thomas, and Cooper. Also surviving is Thomas' brother David Sturchio (Barri), Valentine Sturchio (Janice), and his twin sister Rita Gerris (William) along with his sister in-law Janet Truskolawski (Thomas) and many beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., diabetes.org. To view Thomas' tribute page please visit armitagewiggins.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019